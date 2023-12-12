BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.72% from the company’s current price.

BRP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $784,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

