Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,527 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.14.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.9 %

BLDR opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

