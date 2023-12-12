Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:BHLL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,660. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

