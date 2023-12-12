BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455,490 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $39,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. 77,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

