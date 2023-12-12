BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCANGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, an increase of 1,262.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BCAN traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 74.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.