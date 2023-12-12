BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, an increase of 1,262.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BCAN traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 74.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

