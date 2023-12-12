Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 138.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 98,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,834. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

