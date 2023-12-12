Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 970.6% in November

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 970.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

