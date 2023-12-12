Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 970.6% in November

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 970.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.
