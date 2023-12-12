Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 9,783 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $579.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

