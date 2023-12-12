Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $112.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:CPT opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.