Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

