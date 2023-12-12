Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is Poehling Capital Management INC.’s 10th Largest Position

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up approximately 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.46% of Cannae worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cannae by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 147,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,167. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

