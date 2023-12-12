Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 355,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,719. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

