CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 722.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 64.8 %

CCLDP traded down $9.88 on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 473,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.