CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Trimmed by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,924 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 8.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 3.81% of CarMax worth $504,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 119.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 418,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

