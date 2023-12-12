Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. 972,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

