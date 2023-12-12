Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

CASY traded up $5.80 on Monday, hitting $273.81. The company had a trading volume of 591,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $286.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.