Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $290.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $286.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.15. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.