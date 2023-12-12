Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.70

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $27.00. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 734,107 shares traded.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.