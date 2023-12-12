Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 6,939 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 46.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 3,955,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,143. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.