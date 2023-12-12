Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.