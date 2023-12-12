Caxton Associates LP Buys 10,195 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $1,724,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 83.3% in the second quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.8% during the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 35.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,564,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,849 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.88. 408,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.