Caxton Associates LP Buys 2,380 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 576,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,815. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

