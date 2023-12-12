Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,465. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

