Caxton Associates LP Has $2.24 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 747.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 167,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,022. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day moving average is $233.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

