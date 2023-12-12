Caxton Associates LP Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 377.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

