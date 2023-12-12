Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.88 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.74. 3,138,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,797,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $95.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

