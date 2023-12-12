Caxton Associates LP Invests $3.42 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,515. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.