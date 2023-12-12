Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,951 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,827,662. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

