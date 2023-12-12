Caxton Associates LP Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of MFA Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 251,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,782. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.01. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

