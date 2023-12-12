Caxton Associates LP Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.13. 1,867,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
