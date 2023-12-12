Caxton Associates LP Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after acquiring an additional 480,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 690,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,283 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

