Caxton Associates LP Makes New $8.75 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $712.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $715.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

