Caxton Associates LP Purchases 2,829 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Trading Up 1.8 %

RMD traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.47. 243,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

