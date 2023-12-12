Caxton Associates LP Purchases 497,581 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 390.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,581 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 3.9% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 794,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

