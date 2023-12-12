Caxton Associates LP Sells 126,421 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,421 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 99,388 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $17,223,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,182,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,613,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.51, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

