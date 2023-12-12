Caxton Associates LP Takes $12.67 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,669,000. Synopsys comprises about 1.9% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $566.65. 228,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $566.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.60.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

