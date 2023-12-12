CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the November 15th total of 407,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 5,154,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,260,584. CBD of Denver has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.