Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Ceconomy Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
Ceconomy Company Profile
Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.
