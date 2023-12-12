Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Boosted by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,895 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 1.3% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $52,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 960,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

