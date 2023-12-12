Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.39.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

