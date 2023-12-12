Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Up 3.2%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $76.62. Approximately 366,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,416,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.