Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 671.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,149. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $37.29.
In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,551.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
