Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 671.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,149. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Insider Activity

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,551.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

About Central Securities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

