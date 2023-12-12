C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 2,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497. The stock has a market cap of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.26. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

