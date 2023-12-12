C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CFFI traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 4,606.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,167.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CFFI

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.