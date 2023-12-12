Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile
