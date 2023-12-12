China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 119,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $50.27.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.