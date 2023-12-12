China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 119,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $50.27.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
