China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in November

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Resources Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 2.1 %

About China Resources Beer

Shares of CRHKY stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 199,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,495. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

