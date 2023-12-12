ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, Director Greg L. Armock bought 4,826 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at $210,523.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg L. Armock bought 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $69,267.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $121,945. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

