Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Ciena stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

