Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after buying an additional 371,041 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after buying an additional 366,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

